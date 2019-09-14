|
MARY PAULINE (LARCK) BLACKBURN, 86, of Nitro, went home to be with the Lord on September 12, 2019, at Putnam Center, Hurricane, WV.
She was born on May 23, 1933, the daughter of the late Houston Beal and Clara A. Cowan Larck in Scott Depot, WV.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond Pauley and Eugene Blackburn.
Mary was retired from many years of service to Kroger, lastly at the Cross Lanes and Teays Valley stores, she loved to crochet and floral arranging, as well as reading scripture in the Bible. She was a member at New Horizion Worship Center, Cross Lanes, and attended Browns Creek Church of God, St. Albans.
Surviving are her children: Linda Toney (Roger) of Nitro, Lloyd Clinton Pauley of Nitro, Peggy Parsons (Dale) of Scott Depot and Houston Pauley (LaDonna) of St. Albans; her brother: Cline Larck of Nitro; and four grandchildren, and four great - grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 15, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV, with Pastor Jeff Nichols officiating. Burial will follow in Lawerence Cemetery, Scott Depot, WV.
Friends may visit Sunday from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so by visiting her tribute page at www.chapmanfuneral homes.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 14, 2019