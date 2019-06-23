

On Wednesday, June 19, 2019, MARY ANN ROACH, wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, and sister, passed away at the age of 56.

Mary will forever be remembered by her loving husband and best friend Victor Roach; and their precious children, Stephanie, and Mathew; sisters, Darlene, Donna, and Reginia; grandchildren, Genny, Malcolm, and Miquela; and mother-in-law, Phyllis Roach. Mary will be remembered fondly by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her loving parents, Denver Ray and Betty Jo Walker; brothers, Harold, Timmy, and Harry.

Mary was a founding member and singer of The Joyful Echoes and an active member of Guthrie Independent Missionary Baptist Church. Her kind heart and love for others made her a natural caregiver to extended family, friends, and others in the community.

On Monday, June 24, a Celebration of Mary's life will take place at 7 p.m. at Long & Fisher Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 5 p.m. Pastor Melvin Sizemore will be officiating. Burial will be private.

