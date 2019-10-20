|
|
MARY RUTH (MILLER) BOYD, 91, of Charleston, passed on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Hubbard Hospice House, West in South Charleston.
Mary was born on June 6, 1928, in Covington, Va., to the late Lorena Miller and Robert Farley.
She was a retired secretary from Union Carbide and a retired church organist, where she had served for many years at St. John's Episcopal Church, Charleston. She also played for many years at the Christian Science Church, Charleston, and was a substitute organist at many area churches.
Mary grew up in Alderson and was a graduate of Alderson High School. She came to Charleston on her own in 1949. She was also a graduate of West Virginia State University, obtaining her degree in her 50s by attending night classes.
She was a member of the Light Opera Guild, the Civic Chorus and the former dean of the local American Guild of Organists.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, George P. and Joseph S. Miller.
She is survived by her son, Richard Merritt (Barbara) Boyd; grandson, Richard Price, both of Charleston; granddaughter, Anna Draughon-McNeal (Bill); great-granddaughter, Callista McNeal; great-grandson, Collin Draughon; step-great-granddaughter, Madison McNeal, all of Huntington; niece, Mary Ann Deison, and cousin, Sallie Hart, both of Charleston; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at St. John's Episcopal Church, Charleston, with The Rev. Donald Vinson officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church courtyard columbarium and a reception will be immediately following in the church reception area.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be sent to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536 and / or Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 20, 2019