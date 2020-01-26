|
|
MARY RUTH RUGEL, 96, of Hickory, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 24, 2020, at her residence.
Born on April 16, 1923, in Botetourt County, Va., and was the daughter of the late Preston and Carrie Susie Painter.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, John Thomas Rugel; and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include children, Paulette and husband Ken, Gloria and husband Roger, Mark and wife Melissa, and Carolyn; grandchildren, Johnny, Michael, Brian, Bethany, Abigail, Ben, and Thomas; and eight great-grandchildren.
The Rugel family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, at Catawba Funeral Home in Hickory, N.C. Celebration of Life Service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home at 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, officiated by Rev. Michael Hone.
Burial will be held at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens in West Virginia at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 30.
The family would like to extend a Special Thanks to Tom and Jean Abernathy, Mike and Sheila Adams, and Delores Clontz for all of the many actions of love and kindness to our mom. Also to all of the special ladies at Home and Stead Senior Care, who made sure our mom was always safe and happy.
Memorials may be made to Catawba Meals on Wheels at P.O. Box 207, Newton, NC 28658.
Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com.
The Rugel family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 26, 2020