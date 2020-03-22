|
|
MARY ELIZABETH (OTEY) STOKES FAULKNER, 99, of Parkersburg, formerly of Winfield and Beckley, West Virginia, passed away peacefully at The Wyngate Senior Assisted Living Community, surrounded by her son and daughter, on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Mary, known by many as Granny, was born on February 15, 1921, in Wise, West Virginia, the daughter of Wilbur Rush Otey and Flossie Virginia Hobbs. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack C. Stokes Sr.; her second husband, Merle W. Faulkner; and her first born daughter, Patricia Ruth Stokes McCallister.
She is survived by two children from her first marriage, Jack C. Stokes Jr. and Barbara S. (Stokes) Beymer; her three step-children from her second marriage, Elizabeth Albee, Judith Faulkner and Wayne Faulkner; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Mary spent most of her childhood in the coalfields of Virginia and West Virginia during the Great Depression. The values she learned during her youth were passed on to all of her children. She believed in hard work, the value of education, family unity, maintaining a positive attitude (even during the tough times), caring for and serving others and a close relationship with God.
Her first husband died when she was only 39 years old but she used her positive attitude and don't give up mentality to learn to drive a car, raise and college educate her three children, find full time employment while attending Morris Harvey College (now University of Charleston) at night and on weekends, and graduate with a Bachelor's of Social Science degree in 1968. She enjoyed a long career with the West Virginia Department of Human Services and retired as a department supervisor in the Beckley, West Virginia, office.
She married her second husband, Merle Faulkner, in November 1964. Together they enjoyed over 35 years of marriage, especially time on their farm in Daniels, West Virginia, and winters in Daytona Beach, Florida, after retirement.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a private family graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, at Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Crawley, Greenbrier County, West Virginia. A memorial celebration of Mary's life will be announced and held at a later date in Vienna, West Virginia.
The family would like to thank her church family, all those who visited her and sent cards during her stay at Wyngate, the employees of both TLC In Home Care and Wyngate Senior Living Community who lovingly cared for her and had a positive impact on her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 708 54th Street, Vienna, West Virginia 26105 or The Humane Society of Parkersburg, 530 29th Street, Parkersburg, West Virginia 26101.
Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, West Virginia, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 22, 2020