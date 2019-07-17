|
|
|
MARY SUE (WHANGER) HORROCKS, 75, of Fayetteville, went home to be with the Lord Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Fayetteville Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church on Saturday. Donations may be made to Fayetteville Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, 104 Ankrom Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dodd - Payne - Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 17 to July 19, 2019