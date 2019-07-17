Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dodd Payne Hess Funeral Home
350 W MAPLE AVE
Fayetteville, WV 25840
(304) 574-1131
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Horrocks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Sue Whanger Horrocks

Send Flowers
Mary Sue Whanger Horrocks Obituary
MARY SUE (WHANGER) HORROCKS, 75, of Fayetteville, went home to be with the Lord Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Fayetteville Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church on Saturday. Donations may be made to Fayetteville Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, 104 Ankrom Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dodd - Payne - Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 17 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries