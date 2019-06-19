Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raynes Funeral Home Eleanor Chapel
303 Ash Circle
Eleanor, WV 25070
(304) 586-9797
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Raynes Funeral Home Eleanor Chapel
303 Ash Circle
Eleanor, WV 25070
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Raynes Funeral Home Eleanor Chapel
303 Ash Circle
Eleanor, WV 25070
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Upton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Upton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Upton Obituary
MARY AGNES UPTON, 92, of Scott Depot Passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and was active in the Prayer Shawl Ministries. She was a loving and affectionate "Nanny" to her grandchildren and will be greatly missed.
Born March 15, 1927, in Arbuckle, she was the daughter of the late Perry and Ida Sayre. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Marion E. Upton; brothers, P.A. Sayre, Ernest Sayre and Gerald Sayre; sister, Irene Sayre.
She is survived by her daughter, Rachel (David) Dailey of Scott Depot; granddaughter, Olivia (Jeff) Facemire and grandson, Tim Dailey.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. of Friday, June 21, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel) with Pastor Ron McClung officiating. Burial will follow in Leon Cemetery, Leon.
The family will receive friends from 6 til 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 19 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now