MARY AGNES UPTON, 92, of Scott Depot Passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and was active in the Prayer Shawl Ministries. She was a loving and affectionate "Nanny" to her grandchildren and will be greatly missed.

Born March 15, 1927, in Arbuckle, she was the daughter of the late Perry and Ida Sayre. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Marion E. Upton; brothers, P.A. Sayre, Ernest Sayre and Gerald Sayre; sister, Irene Sayre.

She is survived by her daughter, Rachel (David) Dailey of Scott Depot; granddaughter, Olivia (Jeff) Facemire and grandson, Tim Dailey.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. of Friday, June 21, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel) with Pastor Ron McClung officiating. Burial will follow in Leon Cemetery, Leon.

The family will receive friends from 6 til 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.