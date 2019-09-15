|
MARY VIRGINIA (MORGAN) DE ROO, at the age of 88, made her swift journey to heaven on Thursday, September 12, 2019, after battling a lengthy, debilitating illness. Mary Virginia was a loving, devoted, supportive wife and mother, a woman of strong convictions and faith, a positive force in the lives of many.
She was a passionate advocate for women and women's rights. She was a warm and caring helping hand for those less fortunate, always putting others before herself.
Mary V. and John were founding members of Blessed Sacrament Church. Mary V. implemented the first Meals on Wheels Program in the state of West Virginia. She implemented and was actively involved in many other charitable organizations throughout her life, including: Catholic Charities, Job Corps, WICS, many local arts programs, Habitat for Humanity, Council of Churches, National Council of Catholic Women (NCCW) and its West Virginia branch to name but a few.
Mary Virginia is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, John Louis De Roo and their children and families, Lawrence Philip and his wife Nancy Alys (McGranahan) De Roo and their children Meghan and her husband Adam Millat, Kevin, John, and Julianne; Mary Ellen and her husband LTC (retired) James H. Donahue Jr., and their children Michael Darcy and his wife Nora and their children Rowan, Noah Jane and Charesa Donahue; and Diane Elizabeth and her husband Matthias Reinhard-De Roo; Mary V.'s nieces and nephews, Marylyn Kay Morgan and her family; John Philip Morgan and his family; Kenneth Lee Morgan and his family; Mary Frances Morgan and her family; and many other loving nieces and nephews and their families.
Mary V. is cherished by many special friends, including Bill and Maureen (Bunny) Crockett and their daughter Peg Nagem and family; the McGranahan Family; the Donahue Family; her Bridge Club; her Book Club; the Hanging Chads of Union Carbide; Rock Lake Village Neighbors; Northwood Road Neighbors; and the Trinity Community in BeaverCreek, Ohio.
Mary Virginia's family who preceded her to heaven are her grandparents, Philip Asbury Morgan and Minnie Lee Garten Morgan; her mother, Alvena Morgan; her brother, John Francis "Jack" Morgan.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Virginia Morgan De Roo will be held at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church of South Charleston on Monday, September 16, with Rev. Father John Finnell officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston. Family and friends may visit from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, at the church and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Mary Virginia's honor to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and/or Habitat for Humanity (West Virginia Branch).
