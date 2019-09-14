Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blessed Sacrament Church
305 E St
South Charleston, WV 25303
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DeRoo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Virginia DeRoo

Send Flowers
Mary Virginia DeRoo Obituary
MARY VIRGINIA DeROO, 88, formerly of South Charleston, passed away September 12, 2019, at Trinity Senior Living Community, Beavercreek, Ohio. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 16, at Blessed Sacrament Church, South Charleston. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 15, and one hour prior to the service at the church. A Full obituary will be forthcoming. Snodgrass Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries