MARY VIRGINIA DeROO, 88, formerly of South Charleston, passed away September 12, 2019, at Trinity Senior Living Community, Beavercreek, Ohio. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 16, at Blessed Sacrament Church, South Charleston. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 15, and one hour prior to the service at the church. A Full obituary will be forthcoming. Snodgrass Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 14, 2019