MARY WANETTA CANADAY, 81, of Mt. Nebo, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at her home.
She was the daughter of the late Walter and Marie Rudd Bennett and was born at Nettie, October 15, 1938.
Wanetta loved to go bowling and was a former cook for Nicholas County Community Action and the Summersville Senior Citizens. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Summersville.
She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Boley; step-son, Dennis Boley; and brother, Joe Bennett.
Surviving: Husband, Clyde E. Canaday; three sons: Jerry of Inverness, Fla., Donald of Ravenswood, Jay Boley of Canvas; two daughters: Melissa Sandler of Friedheim, Mo., Dennise Jackson of Poe; step-son, Samuel Boley of Rupert; five step-daughters: Jeannie O'Dell of Runa, Dianna Morris of Mt. Nebo, Pam Bealey of Bloomingrose, Judy Fawcett of Charleston, Sherry Mountjoy of Virginia; brothers, Willis of Holcomb, Jimmy of Summersville, Tim Bennett of Fenwick; three sisters, Lena Bennett of Summersville, Judy Spencer of Fenwick, Nancy Patton of Lewisburg; 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, December 23, in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville, W.Va., with Pastor Ryan Trescott and Pastor Alva Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow in the WV Memorial Gardens at Calvin. Friends may call at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care.
E-Condolences: waters [email protected]
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 22, 2019