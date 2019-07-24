MARYANN PAULETTE MATHENY, 79, passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was born on April 28, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to the late William Sr. and Irene Corley. Along with her parents, Maryann is reunited in death with her sisters Maureen Corley Gordon & Rita Corley Lilly; as well as her niece, Alicia Cutting.

Maryann had a vibrant personality and smile that could light up a room. She was a skilled sales manager for many years. In her free time, Maryann relished the peace she found sitting on the beach with the wind in her hair. When she wasn't soaking up the sun, Maryann could be found tending her beautiful garden. Above all else, Maryann loved her family with her whole heart. She will be deeply missed for her infectious laughter and kind demeanor.

Left to cherish Maryann's memory are her beloved husband of 55 wonderful years, Mr. French L. Matheny of Pawleys Island, SC; their daughter, Shannon Matheny Lewis and her fiance, Terry Downy, Sr. of Walkersville, WV; grandsons, Sawyer Chilton Lewis & Shawn Franklin Lewis; brother, William Corley, II of Flat Top, WV; sister, Rosemary Corley and her wife, Beverly Hall of Oak Hill, WV; her special friend, Dawn Hale; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins; a large, loving, extended family & many supportive friends and neighbors.

At the request of the family, a celebration of Maryann's life will be held privately at a later date.

To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guest book, kindly visit the funeral home website at, www.burrougsfh.com

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, (843.651.1440) is honored to be assisting the family during this difficult time. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 24 to July 26, 2019