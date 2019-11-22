|
MASON TROY HAMMONS, 65, of Clendenin, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at CAMC Memorial after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Melvin Troy Hammons and Esther Evelyne Harford Hammons. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Trudy Hammons.
Mason was a member of Falling Rock Gospel Tabernacle for 30 years. He was also a retired employee of Union Carbide and the Teamsters Union.
He is survived by wife, Rosemary Hammons; sons, Jeff Hammons (Britany) and Jeremy Hammons, both of Clendenin; sisters, Nancy Moore and Mary Carpenter; brothers, Johnny and Gerald Hammons; and grandchildren, Emilee, Brandon, Madison, Lexi, Adalyne, Makynlee, Lakynn, Carter and Sawyer.
The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 22, at Matics Funeral Home,Clendenin, W.Va.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, at Matics Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Harper officiating. Burial will be in Rucker Cemetery, Elkview.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 22, 2019