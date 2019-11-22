Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matics Funeral Home Inc
8539 Elk River Rd N
Clendenin, WV 25045
(304) 548-6611
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matics Funeral Home Inc
8539 Elk River Rd N
Clendenin, WV 25045
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Matics Funeral Home Inc
8539 Elk River Rd N
Clendenin, WV 25045
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mason Hammons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mason Troy Hammons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mason Troy Hammons Obituary

MASON TROY HAMMONS, 65, of Clendenin, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at CAMC Memorial after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Melvin Troy Hammons and Esther Evelyne Harford Hammons. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Trudy Hammons.
Mason was a member of Falling Rock Gospel Tabernacle for 30 years. He was also a retired employee of Union Carbide and the Teamsters Union.
He is survived by wife, Rosemary Hammons; sons, Jeff Hammons (Britany) and Jeremy Hammons, both of Clendenin; sisters, Nancy Moore and Mary Carpenter; brothers, Johnny and Gerald Hammons; and grandchildren, Emilee, Brandon, Madison, Lexi, Adalyne, Makynlee, Lakynn, Carter and Sawyer.
The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 22, at Matics Funeral Home,Clendenin, W.Va.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, at Matics Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Harper officiating. Burial will be in Rucker Cemetery, Elkview.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -