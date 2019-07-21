

MATTHEW EVAN SANDERS, 30 years of age, of Canvas, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in the Carilion Roanoke Medical Center.

He was the son of Sheldon Delford and Kathy Marie Johnson Sanders of Canvas and was born at Summersville on February 14, 1989.

Matthew was a Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy, serving as a Fire Controlman aboard the destroyer USS Hopper. He was a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom where he earned several medals, including the National Defense Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, 9mm Sharpshooter Ribbon and Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist Insignia.

Matthew also enjoyed studying the Bible, astrology, mixed martial arts, wood working, guitar and was always willing to lend a helping hand to others. He was a member of the Ward Road Freewill Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by grandfathers Clarence Johnson and F. Delford Sanders.

Surviving in addition to his parents: Sister, Katie Dickerson and husband Logan, and grandmothers, Doris Johnson and Linda Sanders, all of Canvas.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville, with Pastor Aaron Evans officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the East Lawn Cemetery at Canvas. Friends may call at the funeral chapel from noon until service time on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to help veterans with PTSD at www.Pawsofwar.org.

