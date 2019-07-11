MAX ANDREW BLEDSOE, 70, of Jackson, KY passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Hazard ARH Regional Med. Center in Hazard, Ky.

Born January 19, 1949, at Ivydale, Clay Co. the son of the late Max and Pauline (Tucker) Bledsoe.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters Emma Lee Perry, Laura Pritt and half-sister Peggy Daniels. Brothers Dean, Bill, Ross and half-brother Jerry.

Max started working at age 15 for Texaco Gas Station in Chicago IL. He worked at Jarke Corp. in Niles, IL. for 35 yrs. Moved back to WV and worked at Mountain Lake Campgrounds in Summerville for 14 yrs. He loved working outdoors and living in West Virginia.

Max is survived by Wife Peggy. They were married for 50 years. Son Max Jeffery (Samanatha). Three beautiful Granddaughters; Katelyn, McKenzie and Zoe of Jackson, KY. Sisters Edith Brown of Bickmore, Donna Stinnett of Cottle, Rochelle Eyler of Powhatan, VA, Loretta Dickinson of Martinsburg, Rose Allen of Cumming Ga, Vicky Hess of Summerville, JoAnn James of Clay and brother Gordon Ray of Ansted. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.

Max loved all animals. In his memory donations can be made to Nicholas Co. Animal Shelter.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 3 p.m. at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery with Rev. Greg Frances officiating, Friends can visit from 2-3 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Kentucky.

Online condolences can be sent to www.odellfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 11 to July 13, 2019