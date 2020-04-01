Home

MAX RAY FISHER, 75, of Clearville Pa., passed peacefully at home on March 29, 2020, after a short battle with stomach cancer. He was a gentle soul loved dearly by all.
Max is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Sieglinde Bergmann Fisher; his daughters, Monika Fierro and Yvonne Cunningham; grandchildren, Emilee, Luca, and Sophia Fierro, and Clare Cunningham; and sisters, Ida Mae McKinley and Mary Baugher.
Max shared so many fond memories prior to his passing, centering around his time enjoying family and nature in his log cabin retirement home. He wanted to be remembered for his respect of others, the great outdoors, and kindness toward animals.
Per his wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Robinsonville Cemetery Association, c/o Monika Fierro, 1892 Robinsonville Road, Clearville, PA 15535.
Max's story can be found at gofundme.com/max-fisher -memorial-robinsonville -cemetery-fund.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 1, 2020
