MAXFIELD SMITH, 92, of Tornado, left for his Heavenly home on February 10, 2020, at Hospice West in South Charleston after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by six sisters, four brothers, and parents Clarence and Lula Smith.
Maxfield is survived by his wife, Beulah "Bea"; several nieces, nephews; and his special nephews, Carlisle, whom he called his brother, and Wayne, who took care of him all the way through his trails.
A private burial will take place at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, beside his sister, Artie. Per his request, there will be no service. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the personnel at Genesis in Dunbar and also to Jackie Berry and Sharon Hudson for their care.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 13, 2020