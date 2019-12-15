Home

Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
(304) 776-2651
Resources
Maxine C. Howard Obituary

MAXINE C. HOWARD was freed from the hardships of Alzheimer's disease to find comfort and peace on December 3, 2019, at the sweet age of 91. In her passing, Maxine joins only son Robert Michael Cosby.
She is survived by her adoring daughters Lynn Cosby, Terri Howard, and Martha Ousley. Special grandmother to Robert Michael Cosby Jr., Kimberly Cosby, and Jordan Cosby and cherished great-grandmother to Marcus Burns and Alexis Cosby. She is also survived by older siblings, Roscoe Crozier (98) and Josephine Wilson (93), and a host of nieces and nephews.
Maxine completed her undergraduate studies from Wayne State University and her graduate degree from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She leveraged her degrees and compassion to work for the State of Wisconsin and Milwaukee Public Schools for over 30 years. During her tenure as a social worker, she assisted and supported many young men and women in finding their best selves.
As an entrepreneur, Maxine also owned and operated Apollo Lanes Bowling Alley. This business was part of a larger complex of black-owned businesses located in heart of the Milwaukee Community. Not only did this feed her soul for civic engagement, but also nourished her passion as an avid bowler and sports enthusiast.
After a lifetime of giving of herself to others, may she find peace and comfort in the arms of Jesus and her loving family in heaven.
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 19, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Chapel of Peace, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Bishop Gordon Ford officiating.
Visitation will begin at noon in the chapel.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
A very special thank you to long-time caregiver and friend, Linder Hyler, Columbia St. Mary's Hospital and Lawlis Family Hospice for their kindness, compassion and support during her final days.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 15, 2019
