Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home
Hurricane, WV
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine (Hicks) Duncan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine (Hicks) Duncan Obituary

MAXINE (HICKS) DUNCAN, 83, of Scott Depot, passed away after a short illness Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, WV.
Survived by, daughter Mary Beth Dawson, beloved Grandson and Granddaughter, Joshua C. Dawson and Danielle Dawson from Scott Depot, WV; her beloved sister, Sylvia Weddington and husband Robert Weddington from Hurricane, WV; brother, Vernon Hicks and Robin from Gallagher, WV; sisters, Goldie Nathansen from Daytona, FL, and Erna Thomas from East Bank, WV. She was blessed and dearly loved by her nieces, nephews, and Special Friends, Alice McAllister from Hurricane, WV, and Kay and Packy Lucas from Belle, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, best friend and soul mate, James C. Duncan; Father Elbert Hicks and Mother Ethel Mae Hicks; Siblings, Carol Jean Hicks, Georgie Wilkinson, Renie Mullens and brother Elbert (Buddy) Hicks.
Services to Celebrate Maxine's Life and special place in our hearts will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 18, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV, officiated by Reverend Dr. Melissa Pratt. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV. Friends may visit an hour prior to the service.
You may share memories of Maxine by visiting her tribute page at Chapman FuneralHomes.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman Funeral Home Inc
Download Now