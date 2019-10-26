|
MAXINE ELIZABETH GILLISPIE, 84, of Nitro, formerly of Poca, went to be with the Lord on Thursday October 24, 2019.
Maxine graduated from Poca High School in 1953 and retired after 22 years from Norandex.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hobert and Naomi Bailey; siblings, Otis Bailey, Betty Miller, and Lorene Goughenour. She was also preceded in death by her beloved son, Doug.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, John "Bobby"; sister, Jo Ann Muck of Poca; son, Steve (Barb) of Lexington, KY; daughter-in-law, Pattie of Lawrenceville, GA; and daughter, Lisa Wiggins (Joe McCune) of Red House. She also leaves behind her seven grandchildren and nine great - grandchildren.
A celebration of Maxine's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 28, at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Entombment will follow the service in Cunningham Memorial Park Upper Mausoleum, St. Albans.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of The Ridgemont and The Hodges Center at Edgewood Summit and the doctors and nurses at CAMC NSICU.
You may send online condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 26, 2019