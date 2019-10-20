Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxwell Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxwell Hill Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxwell Hill Jr. Obituary
MAXWELL LAWRENCE HILL, JR., 70, of St. Albans, WV, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 18, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, October 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Oakwood Baptist Church, 855 Oakwood Road, Charleston, WV, and 2 hours prior to the service on Saturday. Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, October 26, at the church. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxwell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now