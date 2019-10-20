|
|
MAXWELL LAWRENCE HILL, JR., 70, of St. Albans, WV, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 18, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, October 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Oakwood Baptist Church, 855 Oakwood Road, Charleston, WV, and 2 hours prior to the service on Saturday. Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, October 26, at the church. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019