MAYFAIR JANICE JUSTICE, 88, of Roanoke, VA, formerly of Milton, WV, passed away March 2, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Bob Ray. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley.
She was born June 2, 1931, a daughter of the late Leonard and Stacie Vandall Fleshman. She was a member of Cyrus Creek Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Graham Daniel Justice Sr.; siblings, Robert Fleshman and Rosemary Deyerle; and one granddaughter, Shanna G. Weekly.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Karen L. and Daniel Curtis of Roanoke; two sons and daughter-in-law, Graham Daniel "Chuck" and Carol Justice Jr. of GA and Joseph S. Justice of TN; three sisters, Linda Halsey of Chillicothe, OH, Reba Pitsenbarger of Pinch, WV, and Carolyn Whitt of Seaford, DE; two grandchildren, Lauren Cox and her husband, Cason and Ashley D. Curtis; and two great-grandchildren, Peyton Graham Weekly and Abigale McComas.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 7, 2020