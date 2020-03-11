|
MEARL MAXINE DENT CRAWFORD, 87, of South Charleston, WV passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, surrounded by family and friends at the Cedar Ridge Center in Sissonville, WV.
Maxine was born on September 19, 1932 to the late Earl and Anna Mearl (Holstein) Dent of South Charleston. In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her 6 brothers, Irvin, Bones, Chick, Hoagie, Hopper and Jack; and 4 sisters, Dolly, Betty, Mary and Kay Francis. Maxine is survived by her daughters, Debra Townsend of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Vickie Crawford of South Charleston, WV; sons, Roger Crawford Jr. (Susan) of Daytona Beach, FL, Joseph Crawford (Kathy) of St. Albans, WV, and David Crawford of Raleigh, NC; 10 Grandchildren, 9 Great-Grandchildren, two loving sister-in-laws, Virginia Dent of Atlanta, GA , and Phyllis Dent of South Charleston, WV, and a host of nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Mac.
Maxine was proud to be a life-long resident of South Charleston and was an avid supporter of the South Charleston Black Eagles and West Virginia Mountaineers. She was a life-long member of the Ohio Street First Church of God in South Charleston, where her rich alto could always be heard harmonizing in the choir and congregation. No one appreciated good gospel music more than Maxine, as she traveled near and far to hear and worship with her favorite groups.
Maxine retired from the City of South Charleston. After her retirement, she enjoyed working part time at the Kanawha County Courthouse Parking Garage. Maxine will be remembered as one of the hardest-working and most loyal women to those who knew her. Her strong, fearless personality and vibrant spirit inspired those around her and her playful sass and brutal honesty were expected and endeared.
A service to Honor the Life of Maxine will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March, 13, 2020 at the Ohio Street First Church of God, South Charleston, with Pastor Jerry Medley officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Family and Friends may visit from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston and one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family would like to thank the staff at 3 South, CAMC Memorial and Cedar Ridge Center for the compassionate care provided during Maxine's final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Maxine's name to the Ohio Street First Church of God, 5303 Ohio St, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 11, 2020