|
|
MEARL HALCOMB, 86, of Clover, West Virginia, passed away February 29, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, West Virginia.
He was born September 19, 1933, in Delphia, Kentucky, the son of the late Bee and Ophia (Miniard) Halcomb.
Mearl graduated from Leatherwood High School in Delphia, Kentucky. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Army as a tank commander. After his duty for his country, he married his sweetheart, Arietia Hensley. They celebrated 63 years of marriage. Mearl graduated from Cumberland College with a degree in Social Studies.
Mearl and Arietia eventually settled in Clover. Mearl's passions were his family, farming, and UK basketball. He won third place for WV Conservation Farmer of the Year in 1987.
He retired from Roane County Schools after teaching social studies for 24 years and was an inspiration to many of his students. Mearl was a faithful member of the Clover Community Church.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three half - sisters, Chloe Puffer, Thelma Shupe, and Oma Moody.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Arietia (Hensley), are two sons, Jeff Halcomb and his wife, Lisa, of Trinity, North Carolina, and David Halcomb and his wife, Alicia, of Pinch, West Virginia; two grandchildren, Andrew and Rachel of Trinity; one brother, Harold Halcomb of Boca Raton, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
A service of remembrance will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, West Virginia, with Pastor Randy Whited officiating. Burial will follow in the Clover Cemetery.
Visiting will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Those who wish to remember Mearl in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Clover Community Church, 3538 Clay Road, Spencer, WV 25276 or Clover Volunteer Fire Department, 3909 Clay Road, Spencer, WV 25276.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 1, 2020