Mrs. MEGAN DANIELLE FLORA was known for her big heart and beautiful smile. She loved spending time with her husband, children and extended family. A ray of light with a passion for God's creatures, her little farm was always full of life and laughter.
Megan was a 2009 graduate of Hurricane High School. She was working at CAMC as an LPN and was currently attending college to become an RN.
Megan was doing something she loved ... riding the ATV with her husband, when her life was tragically cut short. Even though she is no longer with us, she will remain in our hearts forever.
Megan passed away December 28, 2019. She was a wonderful wife, an amazing mother, a very special part of a large family, a daughter that was loved beyond belief and a faithful friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Keith and Dolores Matheny, and grandfather, Ross Carper.
She is survived by her husband, Brandon; her sons, Lain and Logan, and daughter, Kandis; mother, Penny, and stepfather, Tim; sisters, Mallory and Mia; father, Matthew and stepmother Michele; brothers, Bryce and Chayce; grandparents, Darlene Jackson and Paul Grose, Dennis and Darlene Belcher, and grandmother, Gladys Carper. She is also survived by many cousins, aunts and uncles who loved her deeply.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 5 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, for family and friends at Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Charles V. Williams and Father William K Matheny officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send monetary donations to animal rescue of your choice, in Meg's memory. Suggestions: Second Chance Farm, Back Roads Animal Rescue or French Bulldog Rescue.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 3, 2020