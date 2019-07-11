

MEL TODD SAMUEL, 48, of Charleston passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home.

Mel Todd was born in Charleston on April 15, 1971 to Carolyn Samuel Webb and the late Thomas Samuel. He was a United States Marine Veteran and served during the Persian Gulf War. He was a 1989 graduate of DuPont High School and graduated from University of Charleston with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He helped coach football at DuPont High School and was a loving father, son and brother.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jimmy Young.

Mel Todd is survived by his sons, Anthony and Andrew Samuel both of Charleston; mother, Carolyn Samuel Webb of Charleston; maternal grandmother, Vada Young of Malden; sister, Penny Samuel Roueche of South Charleston; brothers, Mark and Matt Samuel both of Charleston, Mike Samuel of Elkview and Maurice Samuel of Boone County.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at the funeral home.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 11 to July 13, 2019