MELANIE ANN "PEACHES" McCARTHY, age 45, of Cannelton, died September 11, 2019.
She was born July 8, 1974, at Montgomery and is the daughter of the late John Allen and Margaret Schoolcraft.
Surviving: Son, Mitchell McCarthy of Cannelton; aunt, Barbara Schoolcraft of Cannelton; uncles, Dewey Schoolcraft (Sherry) of Boomer and Tadpole Schoolcraft of Cannelton; brother, John Schoolcraft of Cannelton; and cousin, Leah Schoolcraft of Morgantown.
Service will be 2 p.m. on Saturday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. Brenda Neal officiating. Burial will follow in Wiseman Cemetery at Mt. Olive. Friends may call two hours prior to service at the funeral home.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements, where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 13, 2019