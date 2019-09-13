Home

Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
O'Dell Funeral Home
Montgomery, WV
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
O'Dell Funeral Home
Montgomery, WV
Melanie Ann "Peaches" McCarthy


1974 - 2019
Melanie Ann "Peaches" McCarthy Obituary

MELANIE ANN "PEACHES" McCARTHY, age 45, of Cannelton, died September 11, 2019.
She was born July 8, 1974, at Montgomery and is the daughter of the late John Allen and Margaret Schoolcraft.
Surviving: Son, Mitchell McCarthy of Cannelton; aunt, Barbara Schoolcraft of Cannelton; uncles, Dewey Schoolcraft (Sherry) of Boomer and Tadpole Schoolcraft of Cannelton; brother, John Schoolcraft of Cannelton; and cousin, Leah Schoolcraft of Morgantown.
Service will be 2 p.m. on Saturday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. Brenda Neal officiating. Burial will follow in Wiseman Cemetery at Mt. Olive. Friends may call two hours prior to service at the funeral home.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements, where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 13, 2019
