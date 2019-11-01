Home

Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Melba Doris "Dot" Matthews

Melba Doris "Dot" Matthews Obituary
MELBA DORIS "DOT" MATTHEWS, 89, of Elkview, is sleeping and awaiting the trumpet of the Lord. She passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, after a short illness, with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Matthews; sons, Michael David Merkley and Mitchell Allen Merkley; daughters, Norma Jean Merkley Doss and Mary Ann Mullins.
Melba loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was a member of the Antioch Advent Christian Church of Aarons Fork Road.
She is survived by her sister, Donna G. Morris of Walgrove; grandson, Matthew Kane; niece, Tammy Burgess; several kin folks, and friends.
The family would like to say "Thank You" to the love and care given to Melba, by Dr. K.C. Lovin and staff.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Visitation will be 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, at Hafer Funeral Home. A service will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Rick Sams and Pastor Nahum Balser officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 1, 2019
