Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 Main St.
Poca, WV 25159
304-755-1361
Melissa Ann Hood

Melissa Ann Hood Obituary
Mrs. MELISSA ANN HOOD, 82 of Grove City, OH, passed away January 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; sons, Jeff and Keith Hood; and daughters, Diane Belcher, Debbie Hood, Carol Christine Hood and Pamela Jean Hood.
Mrs. Hood is survived by her children, Kenneth Hood, Allen Hood, Beverly Davis, Rocky Hood and Dale Hood; sister-in-law, Linda Lanham; and a host of grandchildren, great - grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Melissa Ann Hood will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 23, at Gatens - Harding Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Delbert Hawley officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, WV, is serving the Hood family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 22, 2020
