MELISSA NORTH HOFFMAN, age 51, daughter of E.L. "Pete" Hoffman III of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Susan Sandy Harcum of Fredericksburg, Va., passed away in Plano, Texas, on May 24, 2019.

Melissa was a graduate of George Washington High School and West Virginia University. As a theater major, Melissa stage managed numerous shows at the Wolf Trap Opera Theater, Theater J, the Source Theater, Gala Hispanic Theater and Studio Theater, all in the Washington, D.C., area. She also served as stage manager for the Contemporary American Theater Festival in Shepherdstown, W.Va. She was a previous member of the Actors Equity Association. She was also a long-time member of the Chesapeake Helpers Society for Beauty and the Beast.

Melissa worked for the Toyota Corporation for over 20 years, first in Washington, D.C., then at their new headquarters in Plano, Texas, where she served as Human Resource Analyst.

Melissa is survived by her parents; brother, Marc Hoffman and his wife Laurie Watkins; Aunt and Uncle Scott and Sara Hoffman; Aunt and Uncle Carolyn Sandy and Bill Weber, and Aunts Sharon Sandy, Sarah Kingston and Lynne Sandy, as well as numerous friends and colleagues.

A memorial service will be held at The Falls Church Episcopal Church on Saturday, June 29.

Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Humane Society, the SPCA or Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS at 165 W. 46th St.#1300, New York, NY 10036. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 19 to June 21, 2019