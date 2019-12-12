|
MELVA IRENE JOHNSON, 81, of Sissonville, passed away December 9, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division.
As a graduate of Sissonville High School (Class of 1955), Melva began her career in the phone industry and retired from AT&T in 2004 with 48 amazing years of service.
For those who knew her, she was a simple lady. One of her greatest enjoyments was geneology. She had a full library of family info that was beneficial to many. Anytime there was a question regarding family history, she was the lady with the answers.
Preceding her in death was her husband, the love of her life, Jack "Lencil" Johnson; her parents, William Roscoe and Thelma Elizabeth Moss Miller; her infant sister, Wilma Miller; and her brother, Hank Miller.
Left to cherish her loving memories is her daughter, Elizabeth E.J. (Susie) Edens; grandchildren, Kendra Edens, Jonsen Edens, Jaxon Edens and McKenlee Beth Edens.
Special people in her life were Agnes King, who she loved like a sister, and Charlie Moss, who treated her as if she was like his own mother.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 13, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Rev. Al Mendez officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico. Visitation with the family will be two hours prior to services, also on Friday.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Johnson Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 12, 2019