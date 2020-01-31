|
|
MELVIN C. GOBLE, 73, a good Christian man of Newton, W.Va., passed away on January 23, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton, Ohio.
Melvin was a skilled Master Carpenter and retired from a wonderful career with Teays Valley Builders.
Preceded in death by daughter Kelly Goble.
Survived by loving wife of 53 years, Patricia Goble; daughter, Kimberly Feltner (Tony Feltner); sister, Donna McPhail (John McPhail); brother, Jack Goble (Margaret Goble); and brother-in-law, Roger Profitt (Rose Profitt). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Gregory Sampson; Jessica Sampson; Chante' Feltner; Jeremy Goble (Kristie Goble) and Brittney Goble and many beautiful great - grandchildren.
Family services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Living Water Church, 106 Miller Drive, Ripley, WV 25271.
There will be no burial services conducted.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 31, 2020