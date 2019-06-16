|
|
MICHAEL ALLEN MCCALLISTER, 49, of South Charleston, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
Michael loved muscle cars and most of all he loved and cherished his grandchildren.
Michael is preceded in death by his father, Michael Lee McCallister, and a grandson, Aidan.
He is survived by his mother, Linda J. Hill McCallister; sister, Leslie (John) Ferrell; sons, Ryan (Megan) McCallister, Michael (Emerald) McCallister, and Shawn (Ashley) McCallister; grandchildren, Elauna, Eliza, Athena and Adalynn; nephew, Jordan (Frances) Ferrell; nieces, Sara (Dustin) Sanders and Shelby Ferrell; one great-niece, Ariel Ferrell; and a host of family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Per his request, his body will be cremated with no services.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 16 to June 18, 2019