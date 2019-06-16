Home

Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-8135
More Obituaries for Michael McCallister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Allen McCallister


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Allen McCallister Obituary

MICHAEL ALLEN MCCALLISTER, 49, of South Charleston, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
Michael loved muscle cars and most of all he loved and cherished his grandchildren.
Michael is preceded in death by his father, Michael Lee McCallister, and a grandson, Aidan.
He is survived by his mother, Linda J. Hill McCallister; sister, Leslie (John) Ferrell; sons, Ryan (Megan) McCallister, Michael (Emerald) McCallister, and Shawn (Ashley) McCallister; grandchildren, Elauna, Eliza, Athena and Adalynn; nephew, Jordan (Frances) Ferrell; nieces, Sara (Dustin) Sanders and Shelby Ferrell; one great-niece, Ariel Ferrell; and a host of family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Per his request, his body will be cremated with no services.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 16 to June 18, 2019
