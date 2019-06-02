

In the twilight of May 10, 2019, Gods good and faithful servant, MICHAEL C. LEADMAN, 70, fell asleep after a long illness and is now at rest with his Lord. He was at home, surrounded by his beloved family.

Born March 3, 1949, in Charleston, he was the son of Carl Leadman and Freida Mae Cox Leadman.

Michael was a student of God's Word. He believed in God's love and grace and that Jesus Christ was the only begotten son of God and that he did indeed raise Him from the dead. He was an ambassador for God and joyfully shared his faith with everyone he met.

He worked for Core & Main in Martinsburg for over forty years (formerly Panhandle Pipe and Supply est. in 1978 with Mike and owners Bill and Pat Douglas). They became his work family and an important part of his life, as did many of their customers.

Michael serviced four years in the United States Navy, achieving a rank of Third Class Petty Officer. He was stationed aboard the USS Forrestal for 8 months while making a Mediterranean Cruise.

Michael loved to fish and spent many days on the water with Shari, along with brothers Bob and Dave, Ed Hager, Will Smith and wife Karen Macon of Rocky Gap, Virginia. He made lifelong friendships with dozens of his classmates at South Charleston High School, Class of '68, staying in touch for an amazing fifty years. It was during these school years that Mike began collecting records, continuing through this year. He was, as one dear friend said, a music encyclopedia, crossing many genre. He had a zest for life that carried over in everything he did.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sharon "Shari" Samples Leadman; daughter, Dena M. Leadman Liston of Shenandoah Junction; son, Michael Dain Leadman of Martinsburg; four grandchildren, Cora Rose and Noah Michael Leadman, Grace Liberty and Jackson Scott Leadman Liston; two brothers, Robert L. Leadman and wife Karen of Centreville, Ohio, and David A. Leadman and wife Nancy Marshall of White Sulpher Springs. In addition to his extended family, Larry and Carolyn Samples of Charleston, Ed and Carolyn Hager of Mooresville, North Carolina, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Martinsburg on Saturday, June 8. Family will receive friends from 1 to 3:30 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Ceremony, with David Leadman officiating.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 2 to June 4, 2019