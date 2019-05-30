

Dr. MICHAEL L. CUNNINGHAM, 68, of Elkview, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019.

Mike worked in education for 45 years and held degrees from WVU and Marshall University. He was the principal of Clendenin Jr. High / Middle School and was a Professor Emeritus at Marshall University. Mike was a beloved member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.

He was a loving grandfather, father and educator who mentored all around him. Mike loved helping friends and was a do-it-yourselfer who enjoyed home repair and woodworking. He loved life and is remembered by his friends and family for always telling jokes and being a trickster.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Wanda Wanner Cunningham, and his wife, Sherry Gainer Cunningham.

He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Cunningham Karle (Brian) of Fredrick, Md., and his granddaughter Emily Karle. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Cunningham Wilson (Carl) of Shallotte, N.C. He was the proud uncle of Andrea and Ben.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Pinch, W.Va., with Bill Carmines officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 80 St. Andrew Lane, Elkview, WV 25071.

