|
|
MICHAEL DAVID McMILLION, passed away after a short illness on August 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, Peterstown. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home. Online guestbook can be signed or condolences may be sent to the family at www.broyles -shrewsbury.com. Arrangements by Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, Peterstown, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019