MICHAEL EDWARD JOHNSON, age 60, died at his home in Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday, October 18, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Dale Johnson, and survived by his mother, Maggie Johnson; father, Gene Ausili (Denice); siblings, Angela Johnson Stinnett (Walter), Beth Johnson Lassiter, Mimi Johnson Schwarz (Andrew), and Gene Ausili (Joy). His nephews and nieces include Bryan Lassiter, Ian Schwarz, Katie Schwarz, Sara Lassiter, Serena Ausili, and Natalie Ausili.
Mike attended Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, and San Jose City College in San Jose, California. An army veteran and long-time sports fan, Mike relished his independence. He loved nature and enjoyed cross-country road trips to view beautiful scenery and to camp. He was very outgoing and could strike up a conversation with most anyone, anywhere. He enjoyed playing tennis, basketball, football, and riding his bicycle, as well as teaching adults to read, serving food to the less fortunate, cooking for family and friends, and watching old tv westerns.
A memorial service, with a reception following, will be held in Mike's hometown of Charleston, West Virginia, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, at St. Matthews Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Project Plase at projectplase.org/donate.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 27, 2019