MICHAEL GEORGE "MIKE" LOVING, 74, husband of Brenda Joyce Eagle Loving, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Sumter East Health and Rehab.
Born September 27, 1945, in Charleston, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Hunter Loving and the late Helen Virginia Ruffner Loving. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a retired funeral director, and a member of St. Matthias Church.
He is survived by his wife of Manning, South Carolina; two daughters, Amy Hively (Carlos) of South Charleston, West Virginia, and Kara Loving (James) of Milton, West Virginia; and two grandchildren, Maximus and Kennedy Hively.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, at St. Matthias Church, with the Rev. Denman Isgett officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthias Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 336, Summerton, SC 29148.
Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, South Carolina, is in charge of arrangements, (803)435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 21, 2020