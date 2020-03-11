|
MICHAEL NEAL HAGER, 56, of South Charleston, died unexpectedly Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital. He attended Bethel Baptist Church in Spring Hill and was a retired after 30 years as a butcher for Kroger's and worked most recently at the Ashton Place store where was manager of the meat and seafood department. Michael was a graduate of West Virginia State College where he earned two degrees. He enjoyed reading, antiques, and loved to visit area antique shops. Michael loved animals, and was especially fond of cats.
He was preceded in death his maternal grandparents, James and Florence Eplin; paternal grandparents, Ernest and Mazie Hager.
Surviving, beloved mother, Orpha Hager and many cousins and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Graveside service will be 12:00 noon Thursday at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1243 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 11, 2020