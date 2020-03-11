Home

Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
View Map

Michael Hicks

Michael Hicks Obituary

MICHAEL RAY HICKS, 57 of Charleston, passed away March 9, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House after a short illness.
He enjoyed dirt track racing and fishing with his friends and family.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Howard and Julia Wilson Hicks; brothers, William "Billy" Hicks and Fredrick Hicks; sister In Law Carol Hicks.
Surviving are his loving wife Deborah; children Michael and girlfriend Breanna and Courtney and fiance Jason "Jim Bob"; siblings, Richard "Rick" and wife Connie Charleston; David of Elkview and Anna Hicks of Charleston.
Funeral Services will be 7 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Phillips officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 5 p.m. until service time, also on Friday.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Hubbard Hospice House 1001 Curtis Price Way Charleston, WV 25311.
The family will accept online condolences at www.cpjfuneralhome.com. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Hicks Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 11, 2020
