Michael Howard West

Michael Howard West Obituary

MICHAEL HOWARD WEST, of Liberty, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at CAMC Memorial after a short illness.
He served in the Marines and was a Veteran of Vietnam. He coached Little League baseball from T-Ball through boy's big league ball. Michael loved baseball and fishing.
He was born the son of the late John Gray and Maglen Lowe West. Also preceding him in death was his sister, Lois.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary West, and his children, Mark (Mary), Sarah (Darrin) and Andy (Jennifer); brothers, John (Carol), David, Tom and Tim; and his grandchildren, A.J., Tori, Olivia and Patrick.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Tuesday. Interment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home is assisting the West family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 14 to July 16, 2019
