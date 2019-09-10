Home

MICHAEL JASON "JAKE" URLAHS,
of Charleston departed this world for his Heavenly home on September 7, 2019, his 41st birthday. Jake, as he was known by many, was a journeyman electrician, working for several local businesses. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, father, and friend to many.
Jake was preceded in death by a his grandparents, Albert and Carolyn Urlahs and Keith and Dorothy Given.
He is survived by his parents, Mike and Karen Urlahs of Pinch, brother, Matt Urlahs of Pinch, and niece, Maddy Beth Urlahs of Pinch, and the light of his life, daughter Savannah Rose Urlahs of Poca. Also surviving, partner Robyn and her children and ex-wife Jessica Urlahs. Jake also has an extended family of relatives.
Jake will be cremated, as were his wishes, and a celebration of his memory will be held at a later date.
Jake is loved and will be missed by many, but will be a presence in our hearts and lives until we meet again in heaven.
The family asks, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made payable to the Smart 529 Plan (memo Savannah Urlahs)
Send to- Karen and Mike Urlahs 887 Lakeview Drive Elkview, WV 25071
All donations will be submitted for his daughters future.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 10, 2019
