MICHAEL JOHN "HOOP" HOOPER, 65, of Lexington, Va., and St. Albans, W.Va., died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at his Lexington home, surrounded by family and friends, after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Michael is survived by his wife, Melanie Griffis Hooper of Lexington, Va.; daughter, Susan Marker (Josh), and son, Steven Hooper of St. Albans; step-daughters, Mandy Gillenwater (Justin) of Missoula Mont., Anna Schnetzler (Nathan) of Roanoke, Va., and Ellen Smith (Anthony) of Bowling Green, Ohio, and three daughters by choice, Alyssa Astphan and Teresa Bridge of Lexington, Va., and Holly Simons of Bowling Green, Ohio. He was the proud grandfather of 10.
Always fascinated with technology, he entered a technical program in Columbus, Ohio, that led to his employment with Dicta-Phone. He moved to St. Albans to open an expansion office for the company. When technology surpassed Dictaphone, he utilized his curiosity and skills to become a self-described computer-geek, leading to employment with WCHS TV in Charleston, W.Va. For the next 40 years, Michael worked in a number of capacities at "the station," ending with his retirement as Manager of Computer Systems on January 31 of this year.
Hoop's family is grateful for the outpouring of help and support, during his illness, from friends, family, Rockbridge Area Hospice, the Oncology Department at UVA and all who loved him.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 6, at Camp Gigi, his Virginia home. Friends and colleagues wishing to attend may contact his family for details ([email protected]).
Memorial tributes may be sent to the Rockbridge Choral Society William McCorkle Endowment (P.O. Box 965, Lexington, Virginia 24450) or your .
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 22, 2020