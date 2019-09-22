Home

Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Michael Joseph Hammett


1999 - 2019
Michael Joseph Hammett Obituary
MICHAEL JOSEPH HAMMETT, 20, of Scott Depot, passed away September 20, 2019, at Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. A celebration of his life will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, September 29, at Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Hammett Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 22, 2019
