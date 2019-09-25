|
MICHAEL JOSEPH HAMMETT, age 20, from Scott Depot, went to be with Jesus on Friday, September 20 2019.
Michael battled several health issues at Hoops Family Children's Hospital and also Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus for a 28-day period. He was one of the happiest most pure souls to ever live. He touched every heart that encountered him and loved like Jesus.
Survived by his parents, Michael Kayne Hammett, Bobbi Jo (Black) Hammett; sister, Katelyn Michele (Hammett) King, and brother-in-law, Brian King; niece, Kaylee Jo King; nephew, Mason Lee King; paternal grandparents, Sara and Larry Hammett; maternal grandparents, Lana and Thom Kessler; and so many loving Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and extended family.
The family would like to thank Hoops Family Children's Hospital at Cabell, Cabell Home Health, Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, Ronald McDonald House of Columbus, Ohio, and Milestones Physical Therapy for all the care, love and support over Michael's life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate to any of these wonderful places that helped him throughout his amazing journey.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, September 29, at Teays Valley Church of God Scott Depot, 185 Connection Drive, Scott Depot. A visitation will be from 1 .p.m till the end of the service.
You may also visit his tribute page at Chapman FuneralHomes.com to share your memories with the family.
The family ask you to feel free to dress in your favorite sports teams for the Celebration of Life. Michael was a huge University of Alabama and Marshall University fan.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Hammett Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 25, 2019