

Jesus welcomed home MICHAEL JOSEPH McDONALD on July 4, 2019, at the age of 57. He was born on August 4, 1961, in Cincinnati, OH.

He graduated from South Charleston High School in 1980. After graduating, he worked at Nova Rubber Company, where he was part of the family business. He was a devout Christian and a member of "The Rock Church" for many years. He enjoyed many things including: spending time with his children and grandchildren, shooting guns, sports, watching and joining his sons play basketball, hunting, and family gatherings.

Michael is survived by his parents, Barrett and Dianne McDonald of Elkview; his brothers, Barrett J. McDonald (Dee) and Ben McDonald; sister, Maria Bartlett (Curt); five children, Zackery McDonald (Morgan), Seth McDonald, Hannah Withrow (Aaron), Elijah McDonald, and Joshua McDonald; four grandchildren, Jeremy and Nathan McDonald, and Ezra and River Withrow; 12 nieces and nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by grandparents George and Dorothy McDonald, Richard and Ruby Johnson, and special sister Mary Emma McDonald.

Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, W.Va. A time of visitation for friends family and the community will be from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, The Rock Church in Parkersburg, 1305 37th St., Parkersburg, WV 26104.

Furthermore the family wishes to thank their friends and the community for their kindness, generosity, and prayers during this difficult time.

Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 7 to July 9, 2019