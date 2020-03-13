Home

Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245

Michael Kent Shaffer

Michael Kent Shaffer Obituary

MICHAEL KENT SHAFFER, 78, of Rineyville, KY, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on July 26, 1941, in Raymond City, WV, to the late Francis E. Shaffer and Mary K. Hodges. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Larry, Clinton, and Vinton Shaffer.
Mr. Shaffer was retired from the United States Army, having served two years in the Navy and nineteen years in the Army.
Survivors include: His wife of fifty one years, Sally M. (Harlan) Shaffer of Rineyville, KY; one son, Christopher M. Shaffer of Rineyville, KY; one daughter, Sarah K. Schaffner of Louisville, KY; one sister, Kathryn Leah Shaffer of Nitro, WV; one half-sister, Connie F. Bays of Hurricane, WV; one half-brother, Mark E. Shaffer of Charleston, WV.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Wednesday at Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove, KY. Funeral service for Mr. Shaffer will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove, KY. Burial with military honors will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Radcliff, KY.
Condolences can be expressed online at www. chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 13, 2020
