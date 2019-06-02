

MICHAEL LEE KELLER, 73, of Pinch, formerly of Charleston, passed away Friday, May 30, 2019, at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.

Michael was born on November 1, 1945, to the late Ruthalea and William L. Keller Sr.

He was a member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston, where he was recently baptized.

Michael started his working career in insurance, was a school teacher at Richwood Grade School and Junior High, and served as a Law Clerk, under Judge K. K. Hall, Federal Judge and then as a U.S. Assistant District Attorney. Additionally, he was a published author with two published books, articles in the National Law Review and many online articles. He also proofed many other works.

Michael was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, received his B.A. Degree from Morris Harvey College (now the University of Charleston), received his Master's Degree in History from West Virginia University, nearly accomplishing his Ph.D. in that field, and finally was a graduate from WVU School of Law.

He was an avid reader, especially history, and loved attending both West Virginia Power baseball games and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

He is survived by his wife, Nida Lee Keller; sisters, Janet Cain of St. Albans and Barbara Blankenship of Lockwood; brothers, Rev. William L. Keller of Minnesota and Robert Keller of Cross Lanes; sister-in-law, Loretta Medley; nieces and nephews, Brian, Ashleigh and Annabeth Keller, Emily, Nathan, Nicholas, Alexander and Danielle Cain, Robert Medley, Georgiann Hawkins and Scott Jones.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston, with Reverend Father Joseph Hazar, Dean and the Very Rev. Father Olof Scott officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in memory of Michael to St. George Orthodox Cathedral, P.O. Box 2044, Charleston, West Virginia 25327 or a .

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 2 to June 4, 2019