MICHAEL LEE SHAFFER, 56, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on September 26, 2019, following a long battle with health issues with his family by his side.
From a young age, Michael had a great love for construction work. He grew up building houses and became a successful general contractor with Shaffer Construction. Michael combined his talent for building with his love for people.
Michael's love for his family was the driving influence in his life; especially his grandchildren, which were his joy and the reason he kept pushing forward when others would have given up.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Renee Shaffer; his three children, Lacey Shaffer, Luke Shaffer (Breanna), Hannah and Cody Hinzman; his nine grandchildren, George, Hannah, Prestyn, Braley, Jacob, Bradyn, Colton, Adilynn and Cayden; brother, Gary (Patti) Shaffer; niece and nephew, Nicki and Justin Nolte, and Travis and Vicki Shaffer; six great nieces and nephews; his caregiver, Terri McCune, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Please join us in celebrating Michael's life on Monday, September 30, at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley. The service will be held at 1 p.m., with Pastors Robert Legg and Roy Moles officiating. Burial will follow at his resting place in Carpenter Cemetery.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 29, 2019