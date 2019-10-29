Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Mitchell Obituary
MICHAEL MITCHELL, 70, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at CAMC Memorial Division.
He was born at Charleston to the late Elmer and Alma King Mitchell, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his son, James W. Akers; sister, Iva Lee Petery and Phyllis Hunter; brothers, Eddie Ray Mitchell, Rocky Mitchell, Danny Joe Mitchell and Richard Mitchell.
Michael was a retired truck driver from 4D Trucking Company, Nitro. He was a member of Highlawn Presbyterian Church, St. Albans. He was a graduate of East Bank High School, class of 1965. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
Surviving is his loving wife of 40 years, Joyce Carrell Mitchell; sisters, Gloria Foster of Oak Hill, Glenna Grubb of Irwin, PA, Brenda O'dell of Easton, MD and Sherry Stewart of Marmet; brothers, Elmer R. Mitchell of Woodstock, GA and Darrell Mitchell of Hernshaw. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Nancy Didway officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans with military honors.
Friends may visit with the family from 11 to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
You may visit Michael's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Mitchell family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now