MICHAEL MITCHELL, 70, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at CAMC Memorial Division.
He was born at Charleston to the late Elmer and Alma King Mitchell, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his son, James W. Akers; sister, Iva Lee Petery and Phyllis Hunter; brothers, Eddie Ray Mitchell, Rocky Mitchell, Danny Joe Mitchell and Richard Mitchell.
Michael was a retired truck driver from 4D Trucking Company, Nitro. He was a member of Highlawn Presbyterian Church, St. Albans. He was a graduate of East Bank High School, class of 1965. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
Surviving is his loving wife of 40 years, Joyce Carrell Mitchell; sisters, Gloria Foster of Oak Hill, Glenna Grubb of Irwin, PA, Brenda O'dell of Easton, MD and Sherry Stewart of Marmet; brothers, Elmer R. Mitchell of Woodstock, GA and Darrell Mitchell of Hernshaw. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Nancy Didway officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans with military honors.
Friends may visit with the family from 11 to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
You may visit Michael's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 29, 2019