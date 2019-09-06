Home

Michael R. Ervin Obituary
MICHAEL R. ERVIN, 60, of Dunbar, passed away September 3, 2019, after a long illness.
Surviving him are his mother, Irene; brothers, Bob of Buford, Ga., John of Charleston; and sister, Karen Thomas of Ravenswood.
Preceding him in death is his father, Stanley Ervin; grandparents, Oscar and Sadie Cavender, and Frankie Baldwin.
Mike enjoyed hunting, golfing and watching football, "Go Cowboys!!!"
His wishes were to be cremated and there will be no services held.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Ervin Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 6, 2019
